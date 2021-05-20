Tomuriesa plans to meet Baker

Minister Tomuriesa put his hand up during the law and order committee meeting to assist in this dialogue to address underlying issues for the cause of the recent wave of crime and violence in Milne Bay Province.

He said: “Communication has been made already between the group and I’m hoping that within the next few days and weeks that I be given the opportunity to meet them so I can hear them out.”

The media is invited to join Tomuriesa, members of the Milne Bay Friends Foundations and several leaders in Alotau to meet with Baker.

The Member emphasized that it is important that they get down to the underlying issue and deal with it there. Because, he said there are many ways of sorting issues and that the police can only do what they can do.

Milne Bay Friends Foundation Law and Order chairman, Robert Igara said since the events of 28th and 29th of April, outsiders look at Milne Bay as a dangerous place.

Mr Igara said: “Our leaders in Milne Bay Province have to decisively move and gain confidence of our people that they are safe and you can’t do it by just relying on police. You have to reach out to Baker and his gang and I take on the challenge as the chairman to meet him.”

He said that the group’s message is on the breakdown of trust and leadership in the province and stated that a neutral group needs to be involved in solving the issue and believes that the work of the association is essential in bridging this gap.

Mr Igara called on Baker and his gang to not make any more threats against the police and communities in the province.

He said somehow a message has to come from him (Baker) that is credible.

The association clarified that they are an independent party and are working in the best interest of the Milne Bay people.

“The association is not asking Baker and his group to just walk away, if they have committed crimes they must face the constitutional processes.”