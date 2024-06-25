Toma Vunadidir LLG completes initial count of households

Toma is one of seven new LLGs in the province.

Speaking last Thursday at the Wairiki No.1 Ward, Toma LLG census coordinator, Irenius Tiula, said 17 wards have been completed and are into the summarising and finalising of data.

The only ward that is still in count is Bitakapuk, which holds the largest population and area in the Toma LLG.

“We commenced the exercise on Monday, June 17th, and four days into the program and we are almost done. Toma LLG has about 116 enumerators and 41 supervisors covering the 18 wards in both upper and lower Toma,” Tiula outlined.



Tiula reiterated that the LLG has its own fair share of challenges, saying: “We had instances of people not wanting to be counted here at the Toma LLG and these are mainly families living along the borders of the neighbouring Kokopo district. A few locals were still confused with the boundaries and didn’t understand the reference night, which falls on June 16th.”

He expressed that a common issue faced by enumerators nationwide is allowances.

“The government will still pay its due, however we don’t know when that will be settled but I’m urging those in authority to prioritise this national exercise,” he stated.



Census supervisor for the Tagitagi 1 Ward, Serah Betabete, commended the populace of Toma LLG for adhering to awareness notices and assisting the enumeration team.

She said they improvised by photocopying census forms and bought vests for enumerators to use during the exercise.

“We are a new LLG in the province and the census exercise is an important program that can assist our government to plan well for the people here,” she stressed.