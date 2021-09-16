Tolai Tumbuan Society Remembers Sir Michael

To coincide with the country’s 46th Independence Anniversary today the people of Matupit in Rabaul district organized a special Tolai traditional Tumbuan and kutu tabu rituals to honor and remember Sir Michael’s original birthplace at Rapindik near Matupit.

The Somare family joined the Matupit community and people of Rabaul to remember and honour the memories of their loving father and founding father of the nation Grand Chief Sir Michael ToPalangat Somare at Sir Michael’s birthplace Rapindik just outside of Matupit seven months after he passed on in February this year.

The Kutu Tabu or shell money breaking today was preceded by dawn tubuan ritual called kinavai, which started around 5am along the shores of Matupit and Rapindik followed by the other Tumbuan protocols. The event signified Sir Michael’s initiation into the Tumbuan society and the ToPalangat clan.

Rapindik is most famous for its hotsprings with a clear view of Mt. Tavurvur.

In 2009, Matupit islanders welcomed Sir Michael back to Rapindik where he unveiled a plague Matupit elder, Jack Pidik and Tubuan chief Melly Paivu. Sadly, the two men who led the ceremony then have passed on.

Sir Michael was born on April 9, 1936 at Rapindik behind the old Rabaul airport where the old hospital was located.

Today’s ceremony included Varlapang, Kutu Tabu, Tutubar culminating in the langlagur or Tumbuan dance ritual to conclude the celebrations.