Tokua airport repairs to commence

The section of the runway (600m x 12m) has deteriorated over time due to the age of the runway and the impact of heavier aircraft operations. As a result of this repair work, the runway length available for operation will be significantly reduced, allowing for only Dash 8 operations during the maintenance period. The work is planned to be carried out within 12 weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Successful bidder, Hebou Construction has been selected for this important repair and maintenance work, following a stringent bidding process.

Acting Managing Director of the National Airports Corporation, Dominic Kaumu says, “Hebou have already commenced mobilization to the site at Tokua Airport in preparation for the work to commence in February.”

“Since this maintenance work will involve pavement repairs and surfacing the runway with asphalt concrete, Hebou’s mobilization includes setting up the asphalt plant and shipping materials from Port Moresby and Lae,” Kaumu added.

In May 2023, NAC issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting the operations of heavier aircraft such as the Fokker 100 (F100). The NOTAM which is still in effect, was issued after defects began appearing on the identified section of the runway following scheduled F100 operations to the airport.

“As a background, Tokua Airport was built in 1998 in response to the volcanic eruption which destroyed the old Rabaul Airport and it was designed for the Fokker 28 then,” Kaumu said.

“The introduction of heavier aircraft such as the F100 in 2004 had placed additional strain on the runway pavement over time, accelerating its deterioration and raising safety concerns,” he added.

The NAC has stated that they acknowledge that the repair work will cause inconvenience to aircraft assignments and passenger movements in and out of Tokua.

“We would like to emphasize the importance of maintaining the airport’s runway to ensure safety and security of the travelling public and airline operators are not compromised.

“NAC apologizes for any inconvenience that will be caused during this maintenance period and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work together with all key stakeholders to undertake and complete this important work at Tokua airport.”