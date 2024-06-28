Tokua airport operating hours reduced

National Airports Corporation in a statement advised the traveling public and stakeholders that the airport operating hours will be reduced from 6am - 6pm to 6am – 1pm.

The planned restrictions are approximately 14 days subject to weather permitting. This is necessary to enable the contractor to expedite the asphalt overlay works on the runway which is currently in progress.

Construction work commenced on 27th February 2024 and was initially planned to be completed in May 2024, however, work has been prolonged due to additional asphalt overlay works, adverse weather conditions, unserviceability of pugmill for CTB material production, and construction time delays resulting from plant and equipment having to vacate the works area frequently to allow for aircraft landing and or taking-off during construction works in progress.

NAC is doing its utmost best to ensure that the full runway length will be made available for normal F100/70 aircraft operations on the revised date of 1st August 2024.

NAC is committed to ensuring the safety of passengers and aircraft operations at Tokua Airport. The Construction team on the ground is working closely with the Air Traffic Control Tower team to minimise construction time delays so that work can be expedited without compromising the quality of work.

NAC Acting Managing Director and CEO, Dominic Kaumu states, “We apologize for the inconvenience that is caused during this period and we do appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work together with all key stakeholders to undertake and complete this important work at Tokua airport.”