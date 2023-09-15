Tokua Airport clear for operations

The National Airports Corporation (NAC) was forced to issue a NOTAM to all air operators, to allow police investigations into the recent break and enter, and damage to airport facilities by criminals.

Tokua Aerodrome was thrust into turmoil during the early hours of September 13, 2023, when more than 30 criminals executed a meticulously planned attack on the airport.

The NAC condemned the incident, where criminals caused severe damage to the airport's terminal building, passenger processing facilities, as well as offices belonging to the airlines and the NAC.

The criminals accessed the airport's secure area by tampering with the lock on Gate 10, which opens up to the airside. Despite efforts by security personnel on duty to stop the criminals, they were overpowered. One of the guards was severely injured in the event.

This incident prompted the temporary closure of Tokua Aerodrome to allow a thorough police investigation. Authorities are working diligently to apprehend those responsible.