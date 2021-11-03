However, thanks to some parents and teachers in procuring innovative digital technology, equality in opportunities and provision of education is now made available.

In an elementary school in the Central Province, 11-year old Odie was described by her teachers as an avid learner and great example to other students. Her love for reading was dually awarded when her school was selected to be a part of the “Together for Education Project”.

This project is implemented by World Vision in partnership with the Department of Education and supported by the PNG-Australia Partnership, providing the school with a digital library by project partners Library for All, which includes digital spark library kits.

The kits comprise of 40 tablets, each preloaded with a collection of over 500 age and culturally appropriate books, and a solar panel to recharge the tablets.

Schools that have no allocated libraries or limited learning materials can benefit a lot from this digital tech that provides a variety of books to choose from that promotes reading and literacy skills.

Teachers of the school said that the tech is a game changer for their students, and how they teach the children.

Students like Odie had missed out a lot on school due to the previously imposed lockdowns and now with access to these library kits, more than 4,000 children from 56 elementary schools in Central, Madang, and Morobe provinces have access to the kits.

Through the Together for Education project, the digital library is delivered by World Vision in partnership with ChildFund, Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council (CIMC), Library for All and University of Canberra. It is supported by the PNG-Australia Partnership.