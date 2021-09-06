New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan officially opened the Chamber in the presence of the Silur LLG manager Alfred Toatigel and ward members.

During the opening, Tumbuans from Lambom surrounded the Council Chamber to signify the traditional acceptance and blessing of the house.

The Todave Council Chamber cost K700,000 to build and is the 7th Council Chamber to be opened in the province after the Murat, Lavongai, Sentral, Namatanai, Matalai and Tanir Council Chambers.

The three outstanding Chambers Tikana, Kavieng Urban and Nimamar LLG will be opened later this year.