Tkatchenko travels to Indonesia

The long outstanding Border Agreement was reviewed three times with the latest review in 2013. Minister Tkatchenko on Wednesday 15th of March Parliament sitting, successfully rectified the process.

The ratification will pave the way for both governments to review the current status of the border and constructively address outstanding issues that affect both countries.

“In the last couple of weeks you’ve seen on the floor of parliament that we have passed the Basic Border Agreement which opens the way now for a full review for all parties to come on board and review the Basic Border Agreement and talk about our boundaries, Trade, Traditions, Culture and our people,” he stated.

“Our long outstanding Border Agreement that is now going to be reviewed with those members that are on the borders, live on the borders, districts on the borders as well as Defense and Policing so that we have a common understanding with our border of West Papua, Indonesia and PNG.”

Tkatchenko will be in Indonesia for 3-days, he stated that this duty travel is an important meeting as it is for the benefit of strengthening the ties between the two countries.

After concluding talks in Indonesia, Minister Tkatchenko then travels to Malaysia and China to meet with their respective leaders to build on diplomatic relations.