Tkatchenko Stops Eviction

He made this remark during the presentation of acquittals for Moresby South electorate recently, Minister Tkatchenko said there will not be any more evictions.

He said according to NHC Managing Director, Henry Mokono has made it clear that those living in the NHC properties are living there Free of Charge.

“I have stopped the eviction process from occurring because at the end of the day we are dealing with people and their welfare. The department is trying to do what’s best for the people and the department,” said Minister Tkatchenko.

He said there are well paid public servants and others living in NHC properties, and the rates they are paying is very minimal and yet they refuse to pay.

Minister Tkatchenko said: “There are other people that really deserve to stay in the NHC properties but because some people decide to have things their own way is the only reason why we seem to have problems arising.”

He said it is a two-way thing and that NHC is happy to assist those who want to help themselves but at the end of the day, all must work together for the benefit of the government and the citizens.