Tkatchenko reinstated

Prime Minister Marape says Tkatchenko has been instrumental in strengthening ties with the United States, Australia, India, China, and France among other significant international partners. PM Marape expressed faith in Tkatchenko, expressing that he is a set of “steady helping hands.”

NCD Governor and leader of the Social Democratic Party, the party that Tkatchenko is part of, thanked the Prime Minister for the reinstatement.

Parkop said, “Minister Tkatchenko is a member of Parliament and Minister who performs without a doubt. He is one performing Minister and we all can be content and happy that he is back fully.

“In terms of what’s happened in the past, that’s the past. We should look to the future.”

Parkop says between the Prime Minister and Minister Tkatchenko and the entire government, good relations have been carved with other leaders and countries within the region and across the world.

He also highlighted the riots of January 10, stating that one day has set back years of work affecting the standing and reputation of Papua New Guinea.

“We need a person to step up and regain. Minister Tkatchenko, he can do it.

He added, “I invite our people to take comfort in this decision. It’s a good decision because we need to work hard to sell PNG again, really sell Port Moresby again, and really sell our people again. And who’s going to do it” Minister Tkatchenko is the guy who’s been doing it and he will do it again. No doubt.”