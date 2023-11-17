Tkatchenko pushes for agricultural benefits at APEC Summit

Tkatchenko made this statement at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Meeting on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Minister Tkatchenko, who presented Papua New Guinea's stand at the APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) Plenary Session 2, said the world continues to face a food crisis and rising global inflation as food and fuel prices continue to soar.

"These have not only worsened pre-existing challenges from climate change and natural disasters but also have significant disproportionate economic impacts on many small developing countries, including Papua New Guinea.

"Therefore, PNG looks forward to possible outcomes in recognizing important roles that trade plays in advancing food security objectives," he said.

Minister Tkatchenko added that PNG also stressed the need for the World Trade Organization (WTO) members to include a commitment to agree on broader parameters to guide negotiations post Ministerial Conference (MC) 13 in order to reach sustainable outcomes by MC14 that will strengthen the agricultural trading systems.

"As leaders in our respective economies, we bear the responsibility of crafting policies that not only open doors for broader participation, but also safeguard the rights of women to ensure our policies are inclusive and create opportunities that increase participation and protections for our women in the workforce, businesses, leadership and decision making goals and roles, and education.

"Increasing the participation of women populations with untapped economic potential, requires an environment that can support the transition from the informal to formal economy and create opportunities, access to global markets and value chains," he said.

He said Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) are an integral part of the service sector, and increasing access to capital markets and providing financial and digital literacy empowers people to participate meaningfully in economic development.

He said PNG SME Sector is dominated by women, and the Government has created opportunities for women to access capital through Women's Micro Bank and other members who also provide financial decency for women owned businesses.

"We also recognize the role of indigenous people and indigenous knowledges and practices that are becoming valuable in sectors that require greater participation from rural communities, particularly in agriculture, fisheries, health and in the response to climate change and natural disasters.

"Despite the challenges, the people continue to thrive in small businesses across the country.

"We seek to elevate these two initiatives and educate and empower rural populations to increase their participation in the formal economy," he said.

Minister Tkatchenko said APEC can provide opportunities for PNG's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the region with protecting the intellectual properties and indigenous owned businesses that are promoting their cultures and traditions through their arts and craft.

"Copyright infringements affect many authentic Indigenous businesses, and I think can provide a platform for economies to identify avenues that can support incentives that encourage record trade and sustainability for Indigenous knowledge and storytelling," he said.