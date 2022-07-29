Tkatchenko Gets Third Term in Office

He was officially declared at 1:30pm yesterday, 28 July by Returning Officer, Tau Toea at the Rita Flynn counting centre.

Tkatchenko polled 28, 111 votes which went passed the absolute majority of 23, 310 votes.

Also present during the declaration was Social Democratic Party Leader and Incumbent NCD Governor, Powes Parkop and PANGU Pati’s leader and Caretaker Prime Minister James Marape.

Tkatchenko thanked his people for the overwhelming support to return him back to Parliament.

He was first elected to the 9th Parliament in the 2012 National General Elections as a Social Democratic Party candidate.