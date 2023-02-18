Tkatchenko co-chairs forum

This was the first in-person meeting for the forum since 2019. Before the forum, Minister Tkatchenko attended the PNG-Australia Business Council Breakfast at the Australian National Parliament House, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Honorable John Rosso MP, other ministers, and the High Commissioner to Australia, John Kali.

After the breakfast, Minister Tkatchenko and Senator Wong held an official bilateral meeting before opening the dialogue for the ministerial forum, which included 16 ministers from Papua New Guinea and nine ministers from the Australian Government.

The PNG team was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Labour and Immigration, John Rosso MP, and 15 other ministers, while the Australian team was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles MP and seven other ministers.

High on the agenda for the forum was the Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership, Security Cooperation, which included Regional Security Outlook, the Bilateral Security Treaty, Policing, Defence, Border and Maritime Security, and Climate Change.

Economic and Development Cooperation was also on the agenda, which included Macroeconomic Policy, Trade and Investment, Agriculture, Visa Access, Labour Mobility, Infrastructure, Health and Education, Gender, and Sports.

In his opening remarks, Minister Tkatchenko stressed the importance of finalizing negotiations for the Bilateral Security Treaty between both countries.

He noted that the Australian and Papua New Guinea Prime Ministers have entrusted the Foreign Ministers of the two countries to oversee negotiations on a bilateral security treaty, arising from Pillar 4 of the Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership (CSEP).

He added that senior officials met this week to discuss a zero draft of the proposed treaty, drawing from the desires and intention of the two leaders in their dialogue.

Minister Tkatchenko emphasized that the treaty would be a progressive reflection of the maturity and diversification of the two countries' relations in the dynamic bilateral and regional environment, considering their shared history, geographical proximity, and close people-to-people links.

He said the treaty would cover cooperation in many new and emerging areas, including assistance by both countries to enhance their sovereignty and resilience, contribute to regional peace and prosperity, and take forward their commitment to a "Pacific Family First" approach to regional security.

He also clarified that this new partnership is not directed at any third country and expressed the desire for the treaty negotiations to conclude by 30th April 2023, as requested by the two Prime Ministers.

Overall, the meeting was a significant step forward for both countries in strengthening their bilateral relationship and cooperation.