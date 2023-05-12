Tkatchenko apologizes

“First and foremost, I would like to personally apologize about my comments that were taken the completely wrong way and make known that these comments were solely directed to the individuals that made these disgusting and vile comments about my daughter.

“In addition to that my conversation that was released to the media was edited and I was totally misrepresented,” stated Tkatchenko.

He explained that he has six beautiful children and as a father his love for them is unconditional.

“So, when one of your children gets attacked by people that have no respect for common decency, or the truth, it makes you frustrated and angry. There were horrible threats of a sexual and violent nature, and disgusting words used that no woman should ever have to see, that were made against my daughter online.

“Ultimately, my daughter is a person of her generation, the online generation, where they like to post everything about their lives online. She realizes now how the video was perceived which was not appropriate,” Tkatchenko continued.

The Minister is now asking for forgiveness as he apologizes once more to anyone that got offended by his comments and for the way the matter had transpired; and is being perceived and added that he only stated this as a father protecting his daughter.