TIPNG remains focused on mission

TIPNG returned an unqualified audit conducted by DFK Mayberry and represented fairly the association’s financial position and of its financial performance in accordance with accepted accounting practices in Papua New Guinea and the Associations Incorporation Act 1966.

The financial members of TIPNG at the AGM elected Peter Aitsi as Chair, and Belinda Kanau as Secretary to serve in the coming year. Other directors re-appointed were Richard Kassman, Christopher Elphick, Michael McWalter, Bill Doa Neill, James Lunge, Stephanie Kirriwom-Sawong, Paul Barker and Mary Udu. The two new directors to the Board of TIPNG were Jeffery Vagalia and William Koregai.

According to TI PNG’s, the role of director is voluntary and the directors receive no payment for their leadership & service to the organization. The Board is responsible for setting the organisation’s strategy, vision, reinforcing its purpose and oversighting its financial performance. As well as ensuring statutory compliance and with management guiding the overall performance of TIPNG. The Board will focus on implementing the objectives contained in its Strategic Plan 2019-2023 which is now in its final year.

The strategic priorities remain as strengthening its brand, continuing the building of stronger and more active partnerships, ensuring financial sustainability and strengthening organizational capabilities.

“Our work is driven by a sense of purpose and made more urgent by the depth and scale of corruption impacting our country. We remain committed to being a voice on issues of corruption and working with our partners to strengthen the integrity of systems in Papua New Guinea,” said TIPNG Chair, Peter Aitsi.

In the coming months, TIPNG will continue to advance a number of key priorities including generating awareness of the PNG Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), closely working with stakeholders to drive the reforms to secure and improve the conduct of our national general elections. And importantly building and supporting the role of the Community Coalition Against Corruption as a united voice on major national issues. TIPNG remains committed to its primary role and that is to empower citizens to act against corruption and reduce the current level of public apathy.