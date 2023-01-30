TIPNG to release CPI results

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) scores and ranks countries based on how corrupt a country’s public sector is, as perceived to be by experts.

The CPI is the leading global indicator of public sector corruption, providing an annual comparative snapshot of 180 countries.



The index for 2022 draws on 13 expert assessments and surveys and assess how countries have responded to corruption over time, reviewing progress and failures not just in the last year but over the last decade and beyond.

In 2022, PNG was ranked 124 out of 180 countries and a score of 31 out of 100.