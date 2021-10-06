TIPNG Program Boost

Five young men and women from the notorious no-go zone of Konnou in South Bougainville participated, yielding a hallmark of unity for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB).

TIPNG in partnership with the Bougainville Youth Federation (BYF), the Autonomous Bougainville Government Department of Community Development and the Australian Government, ran the five-day Active Civic Engagement program held at Tunuru mission station in Arawa.

The primary focus of the program was to raise awareness of civic potential and engagement among Bougainvillean youths, and to build the capacity of the BYF youth network in identifying and analyzing issues within their respective communities and developing and implementing realistic solutions at the community level.

Participants were also guided through a series of sessions, discussions, and activities, which reinforced positive leadership values and their application in real-world scenarios.

This is the first time youths from within the ABG have interacted and participated with their peers from other districts.

A roster of inspiring Bougainvilleans like ABG Speaker of Parliament Simon Pentanu, ABG North Bougainville Women's Representative Amanda Masono-Getsi, and renowned filmmaker and artist Llane Munau took time out to speak to the participants by sharing their experiences of governance and leadership.

TIPNG Chief Executive Officer Arianne Kassman said in a media statement that the need for civic participation and engagement in both national and sub-national governance frameworks is critical as ever and the ACE program was designed specifically to moderate the general over-reliance on the government to solve issues at the community level.

The program promotes and encourages greater personal responsibility teaching young people to model and implement initiatives using what resource is available to them, and Kassman’s hope is that the participants will impart what they have learnt under the program, to their peers and individuals of other respective communities.

All the participants representing the 17 youth associations and three secondary/ high schools including the five from Konnou, graduated in a small ceremony with each receiving a certificate of participation.