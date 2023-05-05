TIPNG: Newsrooms must not be compromised

Their vision is to be the leading, reputable organisation that works with like-minded individuals and organisations to combat corruption in PNG.

Their Mission is to empower people of PNG to take action against corruption. They work with individuals, government departments, schools and private companies to devise and implement practical actions to address corruption.

Yvonne Ngutlick, Deputy Director Communication for Transparency International PNG, while addressing the students, staff and guests at the Divine Word University during the Communication Arts Department Media Freedom Day celebrations, clarified their stance to the Draft Media Development Policy 2023.

Ms Ngutlick stated that, “On the 5th February this year, the Department of Information, Communication and Technology circulated for public consultation a draft Media Development Policy 2023.

The aim of the Policy was to address the issues affecting the ability of the media to effectively perform its role in service of the public interest and democratic processes.

However, Transparency International PNG and other groups expressed concern that the policy included provisions that would compromise the fundamental independence and freedom of media organizations (particularly mainstream or news media). This concern was particularly critical because the consultation period was only 2 weeks.

In our review submission on this draft media policy, we made the following high-level recommendation to the Government:

There must be proper, genuine and meaningful consultation – this should not be a 3 week process. Any policy produced must be well informed on the role of the media as the Fourth Estate and advocate a self-regulating model. The Government should focus on upskilling journalism students and media professionals, and protection of journalists from political and corporate censorship.”

To which she confirmed response from Minister Masiu’s statement in The National newspaper (03/05/2023) taking up the Recommendation #1)

Reiterating on transparency and good governance, Ngutlick states that in democratic countries, often the media becomes a tool for accountability, to keep other institutions such as legislature, executive and judiciary in check.

In countries such as Papua New Guinea where governance is weak or lacking, the work of an independent and effective media becomes even more crucial. Freedom of Expression and media freedom allow institutions such as TIPNG to hold those who are in power accountable:

Accountable for the decisions they make on behalf of the people;

Accountable for the use and misuse of public funds – the tax we pay;

Accountable for the deteriorating government services, such as the conditions of our hospitals, overcrowding and poor facilities of our schools, and the very poor state of our public services, where it is a case of who you know or how much you are willing to pay;

Accountable for the decisions that has caused our Country to go further into debt, weakened our economy and contributed to the rising cost of living that is causing so many of our people to struggle.

Upon ending her speech she stated that much of the problems mentioned are symptoms of corruption or have been made worse by the presence of corruption, but freedom of media and freedom of expression can expose all these.