TIPNG launches Investigative Journalism Awards

The aim of the Investigative Journalism Awards is to recognize and encourage journalists in PNG to take on the challenge of investigative reporting.

The initiative comes under TIPNG’s Promoting Anti-corruption & Integrity Strategies (PAIS) project that is funded by the European Union (EU) and supported by the Media Council of PNG.

PAIS Program Manager, EU delegation to PNG, Davide Messina said one of the objectives of the PAIS project is to increase capacity of journalists and editors to conduct investigative journalism.

Mr Messina said: “The Investigative Journalism Media Awards that we are launching today are a clear indication of the importance that TIPNG and the EU place on journalism.”

TIPNG Board Chair, Peter Aitsi said the initiative would be a step towards rebuilding and reinforcing investigative journalism in the country.

“The media’s role in exposing cases of corruption and malpractice simply cannot be understated. While we have had a few notable victories over the years, we know that a strong, ethical, and consistent investigative reporting culture in PNG Media can also be a strong deterrent and a powerful tool for ensuring that those in power do not abuse that power,” he said.

“A free media is a cornerstone to democracy and a vital pillar of our national integrity and good governance in PNG. Globally a free and independent media is considered as the Faith Estate, and is important in this role as being a watchdog to those who have power,” added Mr Aitsi.

He said the main goal of the awards initiative is to push professional journalists to uncover, investigate, follow through and expose the lack of governance on various national issues.