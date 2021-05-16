TIPNG Launches Awards

The awards initiative was launched on the final day of TIPNG’s National Integrity Summit.

As of May 14 2021, nominations are now open.

The I-RATE Awards will recognise an initiative by a national agency which strengthens the integrity of that institution.

The award is open to all agencies in the public sector, civil society and private sector with existing integrity initiatives in place.

The summit ended after two days of panel discussions about the challenges faced in prosecuting corruption, the roles of regulators and the generational conversation on Integrity.

The final panel comprised of Dame Meg Taylor, David Pepson and Peter Aitsi.

Discussions were focused on the challenges faced by experienced fighters of corruption and the opportunities and experiences they would like to pass on to the next generation of Papua New Guineans fighting corruption.

Challenges highlighted by the panel were on the culture of suppression through defaulted responsibility, the current regression to cultural modes of conflict resolution such as tribal warfare and the need to create active effective awareness examples to mitigate the growing level of cynicism among younger Papua New Guineans.

The second National Integrity Summit will be hosted on February 22nd 2022.