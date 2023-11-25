TIPNG Expands Internship Program

Marking a significant expansion in the scope of its short-term engagement programs for tertiary students in Papua New Guinea.

Since formalizing its partnership with the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) School of Law in 2017, TIPNG has successfully incorporated law students into its Legal Internship Program during their end-of-year break.

The positive outcomes of this collaboration have propelled TIPNG to diversify its internship offerings to now include communications students from various tertiary institutions in PNG.

CEO of TIPNG Arianne Kassman, emphasized the success of the Legal Internship Program in empowering individuals to combat corruption over the past six years.

"Building on this success, we are thrilled to announce our inaugural Communications Internship Program. Our Legal and Communications interns will undergo a 13-week program within TIPNG, gaining crucial workplace skills and expanding their professional networks," Kassman stated.

The Interns for the 2023-2024 term are:

Communications Intern : Ms. Shirley Cherake, 4th Year CA, Divine Word University

: Ms. Shirley Cherake, 4th Year CA, Divine Word University Legal Intern : Mr. Nabieu Lansana, 3rd Year LLB, University of Papua New Guinea

: Mr. Nabieu Lansana, 3rd Year LLB, University of Papua New Guinea Legal Intern : Ms. Abigail Kafafi, 4th Year LLB, University of Papua New Guinea

: Ms. Abigail Kafafi, 4th Year LLB, University of Papua New Guinea Legal Intern: Ms. Karen Bak, 4th Year LLB, University of Papua New Guinea

This expansion of the internship program has been made possible through funding from the TI Indo-Pacific Partnership for Strong, Transparent, Responsive & Open Networks for Good Governance (TI IPP STRONGG) 2020 – 2023.

The funding supports Transparency International chapters in contributing to the reduction of corruption in the Indo-Pacific region, fostering a robust and independent civil society voice capable of mobilizing action for increased accountability in both public and private institutions nationally and regionally.