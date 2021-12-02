TIPNG Conducts Election Awareness In ESP

The exercise was targeted at increasing citizens’ understanding of elections and awareness on their rights to vote.

With the 2022 National General Elections approaching, it is important that voters are ensuring that they are enlisted to vote. The awareness in Wewak targeted first-time voters and the broader voting population.

A civic awareness workshop was held in Wewak. It was attended by representatives from Caritas PNG, Callan Services, NBC PNG East Sepik, Help Centre ESP, and Community Awareness East Sepik Council of Women. This workshop had presenters from the PNG Electoral Commission, Provincial Administration, and the Provincial Police.

TIPNG also conducted information sessions on voter rights and accountability and the qualities of a good leader at East Sepik School of Nursing, Wewak Seventh Day Adventist Church, Wewak United Church, East Sepik Council of Women, and Bishop Leo Secondary School.

“The 2022 National General Elections is months away and it is important that citizens must know where to go and update their details on the electoral roll so that they can fully participate in the elections.

Authorities conducting the elections must ensure that relevant awareness on electoral roll update is out publicly on appropriate mediums so that voters can take heed,” said TIPNG CEO Arianne Kassman.

The BEIP project is supported through the PNG-Australia Partnership.