TIPNG Concludes Lae Awareness

The team visited a couple of schools in Lae, with their primary focus on equipping first-time voters with the right information.

Transparency International PNG’s project called ‘Building Elections through Partnership’ has seen them work closely with the PNG Electoral Commission and other key partners to deliver voter education awareness prior to the 2022 National General Elections.

Project lead, Alice Areori, said they have been conducting civic awareness on the elections since 2021, starting in East New Britain Province.

They then moved to the provinces of East Sepik, Milne Bay and Central.

“Last week we were in Goroka, and we had another team that was doing civic awareness in Jiwaka as well, and now we’re in Morobe Province,” she stated.

“And we also have a team who’s doing similar awareness in New Ireland Province.

“Basically, what we’re doing in the civic awareness is really to share important, key messages for voters, or people who are participating in the national elections, to think about these voter messages and prepare themselves for the national elections.”

According to TIPNG, voter education means providing citizens of a democracy with basic information about participating in elections, especially information on how to register to vote, how to vote and the electoral system.

Areori said they are also asking those who are 18 years of age and above to have a say in PNG’s leadership.

They are also encouraging people living with disabilities and those who are illiterate to participate in the national elections.

“If you have someone who’s living with a disability in your community, make it your business to have them participate in the elections,” she stated. “If they cannot read, if they cannot write or if they cannot walk, we can offer the assistance, or the family can offer the assistance during the elections.”

(Building Elections through Partnership project lead, Alice Areori)