TIPNG to Build Elections Integrity

In leading up to the 2022 National General elections, Day 1 of the workshop was targeted at sharing TIPNG’s information on election awareness and to empower first time voters on their rights and responsibilities and also to emphasize the importance of the decisions made by voters for the good of the country.

Yuambari Haihuie, TIPNG Deputy Director Partnerships and Policy said in a statement that with the elections fast approaching, it is essential that eligible voters be informed not on only of their rights and responsibilities, but to ensure voters know how to evaluate candidates that demonstrate traits of transparency, accountability, honesty and integrity.

Haihuie added that TIPNG is ready to work with their partners in provinces to build elections integrity.

The workshop was supported by presentations from the East New Britain (ENB) Provincial Election Steering Committee (PESC) Deputy Chairman, the Ombudsman Commission NGI Regional Office and the PNG Electoral Commission East New Britain Provincial Office.

The Election Awareness Workshop was part of the 1-week outreach program to the Kokopo and Gazelle Districts of East New Britain and it included public outreach at schools and market places. Representatives of 13 organizations attended.

This is TIPNG’s first provincial outreach and its BEIP Project will roll out workshops in eight provinces across the four regions.

Photo credit: TIPNG