Tinkoris Hospital Outpatient opened

Sir Julius, Provincial Administrator Lamiller Pawut, Provincial Executive Council members, Director of Curative Health Care Dr Charles Peni and staff of the Kavieng Provincial Health Authority, witnessed the small but significant occasion.

Tinkoris Hospital was built in the memory of Sir Julius Chan’s late mother, who passed away 47 years ago.

“This hospital is named after my mother because she was the best carer and she will look after you the same way she looked after me,” said Sir Julius in his speech during the opening ceremony.

The facility will allow for the 40, 000 plus population from Tanir, Konoagil, Matalai and the whole of Namatanai District, to access health services.

Dr Peni admitted that he did have reservations of Governor Chan’s vision of bringing such health services, which can only be found in an urban setting, and one which is in line with the country’s overall Health plan.

“By definition where there is a population of between 40,000 to 50,000 there is the qualification for a Rural Hospital. Namatanai alone has over 60,000 so this Hospital will run pallarel with the Namatanai Hospital. So we are privileged to have a leader who has a vision and driven by faith to implement such a world class Hospital in this part of New Ireland,” said Dr Peni.

Governor Chan said the opening of the outpatient ward is a lead up to the opening of the entire hospital on 29th October, a day before his late mother’s anniversary of death.

The total cost of Tinkoris Hospital is at K18million, fully funded by the New Ireland Provincial Government. It includes 4 stand-alone Doctor’s houses and 2 nursing apartments. It will cater for approximately 40 staff, including doctors, and nurses.

Photo credit: NIPG Media