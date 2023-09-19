Tilesa’s fight against Leukemia

Many types of Leukemia exist and for the young and brave Tilesa, it is Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Tilesa’s parents, Leanne and Vagi are young parents of two daughters one of which is Tilesa. Since March they have been fighting the blood cancer.

“We found that she was constantly getting sick, every week we were getting her checked up and it was Malaria and it continued. So, we decided to go for a second opinion at PIH and they asked us to do a full blood count.

“Once we did that and went back for the results we found that she had anemia, that’s when we got referred to POMGen just to do a Leukemia test to confirm whether results taken would correspond. We found out that she had Leukemia and she was around 75 percent positive with Leukemia. It’s not something that’s easy for parents to process,” said Leanne.

Both parents had heard about the sickness, however a broad view of the sickness. Luckily for Tilesa, she was only a couple of months before they found out she was diagnosed with cancer.

“I guess because of the lack of awareness that goes around in our country, we really didn’t know much and that was the day we started researching anywhere, any information we started collecting to understand what this illness is and what it can cause especially for a child. We were also asking doctors as well to give us information”, she added.

Since her parents found out about Tilesa’s sickness, they are urging other parents to check for their kids due to the numbers received at Port Moresby General Hospital.

“It doesn’t hurt a doctor to take a full blood count because that’s the only way you'll find out whether your child has cancer or not. My advice is any little sickness your child has, if you see that there is an ongoing illness your child is having week after week, don’t wait for it to finish,” Leanne stated.

“First week or second week if you see that there is no progress, take them to the nearest clinic, maybe something very serious but you don’t know.

“With POMGen they are very helpful, it’s a public hospital so the government supports it. Everything is affordable,” Vagi stated.

Tilesa’s Dad, Vagi shared that their fundraising target is K300,000 to take Tilesa for a flow cytometry test where they will differentiate whether Tilesa is a T Cell or B cell Leukemia patient. Currently, PNG does not have the test.

Tilesa is currently taking her daily dose and will head in for her monthly treatment to POMGen tomorrow. Her family are constantly supporting through fundraising, and her Facebook page is gaining recognition which is receiving support from organizations in and around the country.

The family currently raised about K15,000 and is aiming to host a corporate dinner in the next four weeks, and another fundraiser towards the end of this year.