TIAS Program offer to build PNG workforce

The program is a follow-up to the State Visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to Papua New Guinea on July 5 2023, and Indonesia's commitment to assist PNG in the field of capacity building and scholarships.

The TIAS Program offers a diploma (including professional education), bachelor's and master's degree program for Civil Servants, government officers and persons officially nominated by the Papua New Guinea Government.

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko upon receipt of the offer expressed that it was a 'game changer' for the country's professional workforce.

"With utmost respect, thank you to the Government and the people of Indonesia. It is a serious statement by Indonesia that they do want to assist grow, skill and build our workforce."

"This Government is all about building capacity and giving our workforce especially the young public service human resource machinery every opportunity to be enhanced, so that they are highly qualified in study and training, and can in turn contribute and raise the standards of our public service offices," Minister Tkatchenko said.

The Registration process will start on February 1 2024, and conclude on March 1.

The Embassy in its notice of offer, outlined that nominations must be made through the relevant Ministries, with a limit of five (5) nominations per program.