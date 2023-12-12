Three soldiers arrested for smuggling live ammunitions

Police officers on the Christmas and New Year police operations in Madang, code-named ‘Operesen Kisim Bek Hangu Panu’ caught the PNGDF officers during a roadblock on the 9th of December on the RD Tuna Road along North Coast Highway.

According to the operations team, they were carrying out their normal operations by setting up the roa block when a route 100 PMV Isuzu truck overloaded with betel nut (buai) bags and unsecured passengers sitting on top of the bags came through.

Whilst trying to start the search, they became suspicious by the body language and movements of the truck driver and some of the passengers, who later identified themselves as PNGDF soldiers from Moem 2RPIR PNG Defence Force Battalion from Moem Barracks in Wewak, East Sepik Province.

They were bound for their respective provinces in the Highlands for their break and had travelled into Madang from Wewak via sea.

A total of eight soldiers, the driver and all passengers onboard the truck were then taken to the Jomba police station.

Police were careful when handling the case, knowing very well that PNGDF soldiers were onboard and anything could be possible.

Once at the station, the police conducted a thorough body search of all passengers and their belongings including the betel nut bags.

They then discovered the live and blank 5.56mm ammunition, three high-powered rifle magazines and contrabands/firecrackers.

The eight soldiers were then separated from all the other passengers and were questioned separately concerning the items confiscated.

Three out of the eight claimed ownership of the items and admitted that they were trying to smuggle them up to their respective provinces.

Two soldiers were charged for having in their possession live and blank 5.56mm ammunition and rifle magazines whilst the other was charged for having in possession explosive devices/firecrackers.

They were detained in the holding cell and will await their court appearances where they are expected to be arraigned.

Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Robert Baim in a statement warned all would-be perpetrators to think twice before smuggling illicit substances for quick cash during this festive period as it may cost them their jobs if employed.

For the unemployed planning to do the same, Baim cautioned them that Madang is not a transit point for illegal substances.

Police have now beefed up security and will not take it lightly as Madang has experienced tremendous law and order issues.

Commenting on the arrest of the three soldiers Baim said, “As members of the disciplinary force, I do not expect them to do such an act, they were supposed to help combat crime instead of committing crime. And I call upon all commanders of armed forces to take strict measures of their men and take stock of their arms and ammunitions on and after every operation. There are measures in place for all the three discipline forces commanders to ensure their men/women are well accountedaccount for their weapons & ammunitions. However, these were not adhered and they have ended up in wrong hands for quick cash. It’s becoming a commercial business for cash. These ammunitions are turning back on security forces and innocent lives and I condemn these undisciplined members of the discipline forces.”