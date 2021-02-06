Three New Cases in NCD

The latest cases were reported in the National Capital District.

A 44 year old female who works at a government department and resides in the Moresby South electorate, is one of the three confirmed positive.

She was not showing symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing, but her swab samples returned positive.

Also tested positive is a 45 year old male, who was experiencing sore throat, headache and shortness of breath at the time of testing.

The third reported case is a 31 year old male employee of Exxon Mobil LNG plant site.

He was not showing symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing, but swab samples returned positive.

The country's COVID-19 cases as a result stands at 894 with nine known deaths.

To date, 43,728 people have tested for COVID-19.

Eight hundred and forty-six people have recovered whilst 432 samples are pending at the laboratories.

Thirty- nine active cases remain in isolation.

Seventeen provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases. The distribution of the cases is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases

NCD 371

Western Province 221

West New Britain 194

East New Britain 30

New Ireland 22

Eastern Highlands 13

Western Highlands 10

Central 10

Morobe 9

East Sepik 3

Enga 3

Milne Bay 2

West Sepik 2

Southern Highlands 1

AROB 1

Hela Province 1

Madang 1

TOTAL 894