Three New Cases in NCD

The latest cases were reported in the National Capital District.
A 44 year old female who works at a government department and resides in the Moresby South electorate, is one of the three confirmed positive.
She was not showing symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing, but her swab samples returned positive.
Also tested positive is a 45 year old male, who was experiencing sore throat, headache and shortness of breath at the time of testing.
The third reported case is a 31 year old male employee of Exxon Mobil LNG plant site.
He was not showing symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing, but swab samples returned positive.
The country's COVID-19 cases as a result stands at 894 with nine known deaths.
To date, 43,728 people have tested for COVID-19.
Eight hundred and forty-six people have recovered whilst 432 samples are pending at the laboratories.
Thirty- nine active cases remain in isolation.
Seventeen provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases. The distribution of the cases is as follows:
Provinces Confirmed Cases
NCD 371
Western Province 221
West New Britain 194
East New Britain 30
New Ireland 22
Eastern Highlands 13
Western Highlands 10
Central 10
Morobe 9
East Sepik 3
Enga 3
Milne Bay 2
West Sepik 2
Southern Highlands 1
AROB 1
Hela Province 1
Madang 1
TOTAL 894