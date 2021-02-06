 

Three New Cases in NCD

13:17, February 6, 2021
Papua New Guinea has reported three new cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, increasing the country’s total cases to 894.

The latest cases were reported in the National Capital District. 

A 44 year old female who works at a government department and resides in the Moresby South electorate, is one of the three confirmed positive. 

She was not showing symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing, but her swab samples returned positive.

Also tested positive is a 45 year old male, who was experiencing sore throat, headache and shortness of breath at the time of testing.

The third reported case is a 31 year old male employee of Exxon Mobil LNG plant site.

He was not showing symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing, but swab samples returned positive.

The country's COVID-19 cases as a result stands at 894 with nine known deaths. 

To date, 43,728 people have tested for COVID-19.

Eight hundred and forty-six people have recovered whilst 432 samples are pending at the laboratories.

Thirty- nine active cases remain in isolation. 

Seventeen provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases. The distribution of the cases is as follows:

Provinces                        Confirmed Cases

NCD                                    371

Western Province            221

West New Britain            194

East New Britain               30

New Ireland                      22

Eastern Highlands           13

Western Highlands         10

Central                              10

Morobe                              9

East Sepik                           3

Enga                                   3

Milne Bay                          2

West Sepik                        2

Southern Highlands         1

AROB                                  1

Hela Province                    1

Madang                              1

TOTAL                                894

