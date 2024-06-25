Three judges reappointed

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission has reappointed Justice Lawrence Kangwia as judge of the Supreme and National Courts of Justice for 10 years, Justice lova Sebea Geita as judge of the Supreme and National Courts of Justice for three years, and Justice Peter Toliken as judge of the Supreme and National Courts of Justice for 10 years.

The judges recited before the Governor General Declaration of Office, Declaration of Loyalty, and Judicial Declaration.

Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi attended and witnessed the swearing-in ceremony at Government House this morning.