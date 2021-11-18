Threatened Because Of Policy

CEO of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, Dr Kipas Binga, said his staff have received phone threats and were verbally harassed because of this policy.

As frontliners, health workers are bearing the brunt of people’s anger and frustrations as COVID-19 vaccination is being pushed down their throats.

Nurses and paramedics have reported verbal and physical assaults as they carry out other non-COVID-19 programs, such as immunisation or treating patients during an emergency.

In addition to that, Dr Binga reported that his staff have received threats via messages and calls in relation to the “No jab, no job” policy.

Dr Binga clarified that the health sector did not come up with this policy.

“We as health workers and health providers, our job is to make sure that we provide those services, the best way that we can, to the community – be it in the curative side or the preventive side,” he stated. “In this case, preventive.

“Yumi toksave, advocacy blo COVID em yet, hau yumi lukautim yumi yet – you know, niupla pasin. And also the vaccine advocacy that’s going on.

“So please, I’m just appealing to everyone in Morobe, my staff are not there to force anyone to get vaccinated.”

Dr Binga said because health workers were asked to conduct awareness at business houses, they were perceived as agents of forced vaccination.

Meantime, mobile health clinics are still suspended following the October 22nd attack on health workers and volunteers at West Taraka.

This service will resume only when the health authority deems it safe for its staff.