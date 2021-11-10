Thousands Lost To Unrendered Services

Managing Director for Maru Marines, Meremi Maina has vocally raised his frustration against PNG Power saying that hundreds of Kina are been taken by PNG Power for electricity supply but they were not fulfilling its purpose in providing electricity.

He said the company, has lost up to one K1m worth of seafood products due to lack of power supply.

Mr Maina said it’s heart wrecking to see so much money the company has spent on maintaining equipment and machines.

“I am calling on PNG Power to come clear and explain to the business community in Daru as to why there is so much power blackout and why power is only provided only at night and not during the day,” he said.

Mr Maina said the power shortage for over the past six months has caused inconveniences to businesses who are losing money because there isn’t enough supply of power or no power at all to operate.

He said it is costing the company up to K40,000 a month to have the generator running.

Maina said: “We are paying PNG Power to have the electricity running but there is no power supply during the day time. We have to use our generators to operate and provide services to our clients and the public.

“Buying fuel from Port Moresby is also costing us a lot of money yet we have PNG Power not delivering proper services.”

He also questioned the existence of PNG Power in the province and whether they are performing their duty as a state owned entity.

Mr Maina said the current PNG Power staff and management in Daru should be sacked, because they are incompetent. He alleges that the staff in Daru are bribing local businesses to provide them electricity.

Other services that also operate such as hospital, Police, Correctional Service, schools, post office, court house and many others have all been affected.