 

Third FIPIC Summit Underway

12:59, May 22, 2023
The Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Corporation (FIPIC) Summit at APEC House, Port Moresby is underway.

Opening remarks by Prime Minister James Marape and India's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have been made.

Keynote speeches by the 13 of the Pacific Island Corporation (PIC) Leaders is also underway.

This will be followed by closing remarks by both Prime Ministers Marape and Modi.

Following these speeches, separate bilateral engagements with the prime ministers of Fiji, New Zealand will take place.

Prime Minister Modi will also be meeting with the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Alumni.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to leave PNG shores by 3:40pm today.

