Theodist Continues To Support PNGOC

The PNG Olympic Committee (PNGOC) is extremely grateful to its corporate partner for over 20 years, Theodist Ltd who came good yesterday, dishing out a K50,000 worth of support to the Olympic Committee as they prepare to send Team PNG for the Mini-Pacific Games in Northern Marianas and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, mid this year.

President of PNGO, Sir John Dawanincura said the success of their fundraising events relies heavily on the support from corporate sponsors, whom without which the PNGOC would not be able to survive. The PNGOC is proud to have the assistance of so many partners from the corporate sector.

“Theodist is one of our family of corporate sponsors over many years, they have been here to support us more ways than one. The sponsorship also covers our event by way of vouchers or direct sponsorship and that depends on the different circumstance at a time.

“At the end of the day it’s a tied partnership that had continued over many years on the basis of win-win situation, if we win our sponsors and partners win. Meaning that we have to do our best to give them value for money for continuity,” said Sir John.

Theodist Ltd National Sales and Marketing Manager, Kevin Anderson expressed gratitude to the PNGOC for believing in Sport and the tremendous support in making sure there is a PNG team representing the country in the Olympic Games, Commonwealth and Pacific Games.

“Over our 20 years partnership with PNGOC, we have seen sport change the lives of many athletes, giving them a second chance in life through scholarships and more.

“Theodist has been supporting development of sports in PNG and we believe this sponsorship will support your programs and your aim to build a peaceful and better world through sport,” added Anderson.