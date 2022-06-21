Themed Week Program Educates 6000 Students

The themed week programs are the biggest activities for the Park’s Education program, seeing thousands of students visit the Park every week to learn about various environmental topics.

The most recent program, ‘Environment & Me’ focused on plastic pollution and saw students from as far as the Motuan coastline participate.

“The impact we’re having on schools through our regular school excursion programs is amazing as it builds that anticipation towards our themed week programs where we are able to even see an entire school come out to participate!” said Shirley Mogi, Port Moresby Nature Park’s Education Manager.

“We’d like to thank all the schools who had participated, and especially thank Ms Kaisapi at St Peter’s Chanel Primary School in Erima, who brought 651 students away from their classrooms to take part in the program in one day. This was a significant number to our team, as it enabled us to hit a record of 1,017 students that day,” added Mogi.

Throughout the three-week program, 6, 072 students learnt about the negative impacts of plastic pollution on the environment and how they can help reduce the disposal of plastic rubbish into landfill or waterways.

Port Moresby Nature Park thanked NCDC Transport Division for supporting its logistics in transporting students throughout the program. Similarly, the Park also thanked Sir Brian Bell Foundation for its unwavering support to education in ensuring students can continue to participate in such educational activities.

With continuous environmental issues affecting many societies today, the work of Port Moresby Nature Park will be even more important as it advocates, protect and and conserve PNG’s Wildlife and Natural Environment.