Thank you and Farewell GC Sir Michael Somare

Nasfund Board Chairman, Charles Vee, said this in a statement in honour of the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

“The Board, Management, Staff and Members of National Superannuation Fund Limited, (Nasfund), join Papua New Guinea in offering our condolences to Lady Veronica, children – Bertha, Sana, Arthur, Michael Jnr and Dulciana, Grandchildren and Great Grandchild, on the passing of our Nation’s Founding Father, Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare,” said Chairman Vee.

“Grand Chief Sir Michael’s role in uniting Papua New Guinea before, during and after Independence is one which will forever be etched in our country’s history.

“As we mourn the loss of our Founding Father, may we also use this opportunity to reflect on the values and aspirations that the Grand Chief, Sir Michael Somare and our founding fathers hoped for – a vibrant united democracy of many tribes and cultures, with equal opportunities for development, progress and prosperity.”

Vee added “On behalf of more than 600,000 Nasfund members, we thank and honour you for Papua New Guinea, the nation you proudly led in September 1975 and leave behind, for us to enjoy as free citizens today.”

“You will be dearly missed and forever be in our hearts.

“Rest In Eternal Peace Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.”