TFF funds credited, says Kombra

The funds for the schools from decentralized provinces were paid last week Thursday.

BSP and Kina Banks have credited all the funds to schools that have bank accounts with them. Westpac Bank has credited all elementary schools and batch two payments for National Schools of Excellence, secondary schools, and vocational centers.

"I appeal to all school heads to keep the schools open because the funds have already been credited by the banks. Not all schools will be getting their payments because many of them have various issues to do with the closure of their bank accounts," the secretary said.

He urged schools that have issues with their bank accounts to sort it out quickly so that they can be paid their funds.

Meanwhile, schools that may have missed out on this payment were advised see the Provincial Government Tuition Fee Subsidy Coordinator, to sort their accounts or submit their latest School Census.