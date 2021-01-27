TESAS list announced

The list, containing the names of over 6,800 students from more than 16 higher education institutions can be accessed via the department’s website.

DHERST Secretary, Fr Jan Czuba, has advised that students whose names did not appear on the list should consult their respective institutions to confirm their progressive status for 2021.

“Students who were on self-sponsor last year (2020) but have secured scholarship this year (2021) and need air travel must confirm their nearest and permanent port of travel to DHERST. This information will not be changed within the duration of your studies from that institution,” stated the secretary.

“Those institutions who have not submitted the 2020 continuing students GPA lists for 2021 academic year to the department will expect some delays in the students’ beginning of year travel and TESAS payments. Thus, concerned institutions are urged to provide the needed information to DHERST no later than 31st January, 2021.”