Tertiary students air concerns

Students had been going back and forth for over two weeks now to ensure they are included in the provincial government’s Gerson-Solulu Scholarship.

Frustrations mounted when officers within the scholarship office kept sending them away to fulfill more requirements. Furthermore, student leaders expressed concern that the K20 million set for tertiary students would be insufficient.

When addressing Governor Luther Wenge at today’s gathering, chairperson of the Morobe Tertiary Students Union, Janet Tali, who is also a law student at the University of PNG, described the long lines as “unprofessional”.

“It has been reported to us that on a daily basis, when they go inside (the office), the requirements for the application forms will change,” said Tali.

“They will tell them, you bring this or bring that then we will give you the application form.

“The application requirements have already been addressed. The information has already gone out.

“Just give them the application forms, they will enter the details and due to time limitations, they can submit and go to their respective institutions for registration. The screening process can remain in the office.”

In response, Governor Wenge told students to comply with officers’ requests and also report them for foul play.

“If any officer wok lo tanim tanim, come and report to me,” said the Governor. “We will get them fired on the spot.

“Even if an officer says give me one K10 before I can have a look, come report to me. You’re not to get K10 to do your job.”

The Governor encouraged them to be patient and bear with the process.

Wenge also said apart from the K20 million allocated for tertiary students, he will set K5 million aside, just in case.