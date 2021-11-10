Tertiary Admission Test Underway

The test is conducted by the University of Goroka and Unitech as part of their admissions requirement now for the last five years.

Currently staff of the two universities are in 18 confirmed testing centres conducting the test.

Showing indication of joining the two is Pacific Adventist University also next year.

Chairman of the STAT-P Committee of both Universities, Dr Augustine Moshi, said that the test ensured that quality students were entering the universities and that dubious deals regarding admissions would be a thing of the past.

A combined research is currently being conducted by the two universities to show why such a test was important.

This is a two-hour exam that assesses verbal and quantitative reasoning skills and specific subject knowledge is not tested in this exam.

ACER (Australian Center for Education and Research) yearly sets the STAT-P test.

Other possible new centres showing interest to have test centres in their area are, Kabwum, Wasu, Dreghafen, Ok Teri, Hela and Sandaun.