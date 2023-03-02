Ten Students Receive Midwifery Scholarships

The scholarships are part of UNFPA’s work to strengthen the midwifery workforce in Papua New Guinea.

According to the University’s Midwifery School Coordinator Sr. Clerah Goveh, it costs K37,000 for an individual student to study midwifery for 18 months.

“With financial constraints, most of these students pursue their midwifery studies with uncertainty on how to complete it successfully as a self-sponsored student,” explained Sr Clerah.

“These scholarships really do take this weight off their shoulders and now their only focus is to study to provide the best for the mothers.

UNFPA Country Representative Marielle Sander told the scholarship recipients, “Midwives are the forefront of change for women in the country and I am relying on you to be that change and do the change.

“The journey one takes to become a midwife is a journey of empowerment. When it comes to reproductive health, midwives know best and are the champions.”

Sander added, “PNG needs a minimum of 5000 qualified midwives to change the statistics on maternal mortality.”

“Currently, there are less than 800.”

Sr Clerah on behalf of the School of Midwifery and my students, thanked UNFPA for the generous support and investment.

“The country really does need more midwives and we have to start somewhere. Ten new midwives is a step in the right direction.”

Sr. Clerah challenged her students to be the best and excellent students as pioneer recipients of these scholarships.

“Availability of these scholarships for future midwifery students depends on how well you perform in these 18 months. The school expects nothing less than excellent grades.”

University of Goroka’s Vice Chancellor Dr. Ten Waninga thanked UNFPA for its support for the midwifery program.

“We are happy that you are here and partnering with us through these scholarships because this University is about serving people. That is our motto.”