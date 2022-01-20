Ten Contest for Hiri Crown

Motu-Koita Assembly Chairman and Deputy Governor for NCD, Dadi Toka Jnr. announced the dates for the Hiri Moale Festival, and the crowning of the 2021 Hiri Hanenamo.

The Chairman said, “We pushed the date. I know there’s been a lot of questions about the date purely because there was a COVID surge in December, hence we needed to comply with the measures so we chose safety over anything else and we moved the date to what it is.”

The Hanenamo formalities will commence on Friday 11 February with the question and answer session at the Alibi Restaurant. Cultural performances will begin on Saturday 12 February, with the arrival of the Lagatois in the evening. On Sunday 13, the crowning will take place at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

The MKA Chairman emphasized the significance of the festival and the important role the crowned hanenamo will play in advocating for the Motu and Koitabu people.

“I think having this exposure and experience prepares them for bigger things and I can assure you there is bigger things ahead for these ten girls,” he said.

Dadi Toka Jnr said in spite of previous delays, the festival’s organizing committee will push to stage a successful event without any more delays.