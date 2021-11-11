Temai Locked Out Of Office

He said even though the court has reinstated him to his position on 1st of November, and alleges that police has not allowed him entry.

“Since the 3rd of November, I tried my best to return to the office, however, my reinstatement was not supported by the local police, especially the Provincial Police Commander.

“This action appears to under value a legitimate National Court Order and demonstrates disrespect for the National Court.

“We do not have any power to rewrite the order or dictate a new outcome from what the Court decides,” Temai said.

“I asked the police several times to help remove the illegal occupants and prepare for me to start but his response is the same. I have to respond to the criminal allegations before my resumption is a poor interpretation of the National Court Order.”

He stated that allegations remain allegations until proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction and is calling on the PPC to facilitate his reinstatement or face the full force of the law.

“When the National Court decision was made on 1st of November, the acting appointment of Sebastian Kee was quashed by that decision as well, even when a balance of two days remained of the acting period.

“Mr Kee does not have any power whatsoever to continue occupying the office of the Provincial Administrator. It is unlawful to encourage supporters to prevent the Provincial Administrator to resume office,” Temai said.

He added that this is a bad precedence set for PNG and shows that government agencies are taken over by individuals and State is silent.

Mr Temai has called on Mr Kee to respect the integrity of the court and return to his substantive position at the Department of Personal Management instead of misleading the people.

He has been working remotely conducting government business. Temai said the government office is not a private business and must allow it to operate to serve the people.

“I understand that during my suspension, criminal investigation took precedence and I may be implicated and I do not have an issue with that, because I hold a public office.

“I can be investigated if there are allegations, but when we have a National Court order to implement, it must be given priority.”