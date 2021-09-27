Teenager stabbed by thugs

The teenager was attacked with a screwdriver.

Madang Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said young boys acting as thugs are using offensive weapons such as screwdrivers and kitchen knives to attack people and steal from them.

Rubiang thanked the police officers who rescued the boy and brought him to Modilon General Hospital. He added that others have not been so fortunate, and have lost their lives because they did not get medical help quickly.

“Some of the victims receive permanent injuries such as losing a part of their bodies while others receive minor injuries. About four months ago a boy died in town after being stabbed by opportunists who tried to rob him.

“I want the public, especially those travelling to town from the village to be careful while moving around,” Rubiang said.

Meanwhile police officers had received information of the suspect. His relatives have been contacted and told to bring him forward.