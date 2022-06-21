Teen Killed in Lae

Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, said the teenager, who resided at the Bumbu settlement, joined a number of city residents at a PANGU Pati rally at the Papuan Compound field.



“On Sunday, 19th June, between 3 and 4 o’clock in the afternoon, the Lae Open candidate was hosting his usual rally, with different people going in; some were supporters, some were not genuine and some were opportunists,” said Chief Superintendent Kunyanban.

“The student went there; he was fully intoxicated and had an argument with some of the youths at Papuan Compound about their gangster issues.”

Chief Supt Kunyanban said the group of intoxicated individuals parted ways soon after the argument, with one of them setting up his table to sell his betelnut and smoke.

“This young fellow, after the argument, stood there for a while then he grabbed a cigarette packet off the vendor’s table,” said Kunyanban.

“Already, there was an issue about gang argument there so when he got that packet of cigarette, he just ignited the fire.

“So another argument started and he (vendor) started bashing the young fellow there. He bashed this young fellow, he fell to the ground, and he started kicking him until he fell unconscious.



“Another suspect, who is already in the cell, took the boy into the ‘haus man’ and stayed there.”

Kunyanban said the group soon realised that the teen was not moving, so they raised the alarm at around 5pm.

Police took the boy to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. The Lae police boss said this incident is isolated and not election-related.

“We cannot blame PANGU Pati. We cannot blame the candidates for this. “The person who went there was less than 18, he was intoxicated and he decided to talk about gangster matters, stole a packet of cigarette from a vendor and a fight started.”