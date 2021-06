The five were involved in a fight in May over a damaged canoe at Keloti village, Timonai, Pobuma LLG.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the five suspects were armed with bush knives when they attacked a 47-year-old man.

While he was admitted at the hospital, the suspects burned his house down.

All from Keloti village, the suspects’ ages range between 16 and 25.

They appeared at the Lorengau Committal Court on May 27th and were remanded in custody.