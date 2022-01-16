Teen Assaulted Along Highway

The incident occurred along the North Coast Road in Madang on December 20, 2021.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Mazuc Rubiang said the man was formally charged for aggravated rape under the Criminal Code Act and had been detained in the cell awaiting his court date. Rubiang said the man has previous convictions of such cases.

The PPC said the police report alleged that on December 20, 2021 the female student was picked up in town by the accused who was driving a 17A PMV dyna that operates along the North Coast Road. PPC Rubiang said once inside, the girl was locked in as both began the drive with other passengers on board, along the highway.

Rubiang said, “The driver, after dropping off all the passengers, (drove) to a location along the highway, stopped the vehicle and started sexually assaulting the girl inside the vehicle. In the event of assaulting her he opened a can of beer and forcefully gave her to drink. When she drank the beer, she was drunk because it was her first time. She told (this) to the police when (giving) her statement. The girl struggled and forcefully opened the door of vehicle. She fell out of the vehicle and ran into the bush.”

Rubiang said the driver came out of the vehicle and went after the girl. His son, who had been with them, drove off with the vehicle. The PPC said the victim heard the vehicle leave and came out of hiding, but only to come face to face with her attacker.

PPC Rubiang said the man forced her back into the bush and sexually assaulted her after hitting her over the head with a stone and she fell unconscious.

He said the man’s son returned and picked up his father with the girl. Both men then dropped the victim off at her house and left.

Rubiang said, “Early the next day the family of the girl saw that her condition was not okay so they took her to the hospital. A police officer from the Sexual Offence Squad was at the hospital when she saw the girl being assisted out of the vehicle. The officer approached the family and after collecting information, she went to the police station and laid a formal complaint, filled in a sexual assault form and took it to the doctor to examine (the victim). The doctor confirmed that the girl was raped.”

The Sexual Offence officer then formally arrested and charged the driver.