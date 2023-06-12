Technological Advancements for Court Cases

The set up is already in place for the Beon Correctional Services to implement once the go ahead is given.

Not only that, Hon. Justice Iova Geita, the Madang Resident Judge and Chairman of the National Criminal Process Improvement Project (NCPIP), announced that Supreme Court cases will now be heard at the Provincial Level once ICCSD is implemented.

According to Jackson Gubag, the Jail Commander for Beon Correctional Services, instead of transporting ramandees or offenders to and from court cases, they will have them processed remotely via zoom facilities within the institution’s vicinity.

Hence, when hearing for an offender’s date is set, they bring them to a confined room where the cameras are installed to have a live, face to face hearing, with the handing down of ruling. This lifts the burden of transporting notorious convicts to and from the facility limiting the chances of an escape plan.

Gubag, an experienced warden within the Correctional Services Fraternity, is pleased that such an innovation has reached them and for the roll out to be implemented in Madang Province is a bonus and makes the job a bit easier too.

They now can concentrate on other pressing issues that need to be dealt with promptly.

He also stressed the need for all sectors to work together to ensure that this initiative reaches its intended purpose as it would alleviate the so many discrepancies within the database systems of the Law and Justice Sector.

Clerk of Court, Mr. Paul Kig was also happy to have gone through the ICCSD workshop and to have learnt about these new implementation processes.

He hopes that within a month’s time when they all have grasped how to go about in each sector agencies performing requirements, they should be able to get it running.