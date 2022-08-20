Teamwork Encouraged Among Locals

Deputy District Administrator (Operations) John Vule during a courtesy visit this week to district officers called for the need for teamwork among locals.

When addressing the district officers, Vule urged them to put their differences behind and provide their commitment and loyalty to the new MP.

Vule also tasked the district sector heads to provide their sector reports to the members’ office for familiarisation and strategise on how to move forward with the programs and projects.

Meantime, Mr Rumet in his main speech has thanked former member for Rabaul, Dr Allan Marat and outgoing District Administrator, Peter Lapim for the services delivered during their term.

“There is a great team of public servants that are serving the people of Rabaul District and I believe with a team of diverse talents and skills, we will bring positive change to the district,” said Rumet.

He said that the theme for this five-year term is “East New Britain First” emphasising on the priorities of the people of Rabaul by being Fair, Innovative, Resourceful, Supportive and Timely.

“Public servants, the time is now and I give my assurance. I will work for the people of Rabaul through your mandated positions. This new direction is all about stability, transparency, growth and continuity,” said Rumet.

He further challenged the LLG Presidents to continue to work closely with their ward members to deliver the 5-year Development plan for respective wards.

Mr Rumet commended the district officers for their efforts in rolling out programs and projects in the district. Adding that he is looking forward to work with the team.